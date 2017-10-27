Mannequin heads with meth inside lead to charges for man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old Bloomington man faces new drug charges after police say he received gift-wrapped packages of mannequin heads containing packaged methamphetamine.

Indiana State Police said they first arrested Paxton Davis in August when he was allegedly found in possession of over 300 grams of meth, $15,000 cash, packaging material, smoking devices, needles and 26 firearms. Two of the firearms were reported to be stolen, police said.

In the first arrest, he was charged in Monroe Circuit Court 9 with two charges of dealing meth and a charge of possessing meth. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for the afternoon of Nov. 30.

With his latest arrest on Thursday, Davis was arrested on charges of dealing meth and possession of meth, state police said Friday. Davis was allegedly found to be in possession in excess of 1,000 grams of meth, with a reported street value of over $75,000. The latest investigation also revealed that Davis was receiving large quantities of meth in packages via mail. The packages with gift-wrapped mannequin heads that contained the packaged meth originated from southern California and were “overnighted” to Bloomington.

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of drugs can contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.