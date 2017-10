INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An overturned semi has shut traffic in both directions on I-65 near I-465 close to the 106 mile marker on the city’s south side.

The accident happened around 5:30 Friday morning. That area is expected to be closed for the next three hours as crews work to clean up the scene.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.