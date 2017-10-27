Powerful cold front knocks temperatures down and brings rain

A very mild start to the morning with our highs hitting this morning. Day time highs will crash as a cold front moves in so expect to see highs during the day in the lower 40s with showers likely. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Tonight we fall into the lower 30s with some of the rain showers transitioning into a wintry mix. Some locations could see a flurry early Saturday morning.

This weekend is looking raw and chilly with highs in the mid 40s Saturday. Shower and flurries move out during the early morning but leave behind a lot of cloud cover. Should remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Saturday night some locations falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s with a flurry or two throughout the overnight and early Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday hitting the middle 40s again with partly cloudy skies.

Starting off the work week with temperatures rebounding back into the 50s with a few spotty showers. It’ll be a unsettled week with a shot of rain by middle half of the week lasting through Friday with highs inching closer to lower 60s.