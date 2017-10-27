Sloppy, chilly evening will give way to cold weekend

A messy storm system will slowly plow through the state this evening.

“THE ZONE” FOOTBALL / BREEDER’S CROWN FORECAST: Chilly rain may mix with some sleet pellets and some snow flakes, areas east of Indianapolis this evening. Temperatures in the 30s where the precip is, then back up to near 40 after it moves out.

OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWER CHANCES EAST: As colder air overruns moisture overnight East and Southeast Indiana could see some snow showers mixing with rain. There may be enough to cover some roof tops or grassy areas in those locations briefly, before the air warms up. Temps will drop into the low to mid 30s overnight.

SATURDAY: Most of Saturday will be dry, but chilly. Highs will only reach the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: An upper-level storm system will slide past the state Sunday morning. As it does so, a few flurries cannot be ruled out, but should not be a big deal. We could see some sunshine Sunday afternoon, but it will still be cold with highs in the mid 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Spotty light showers will return Monday, but for now, Halloween looks dry but cool. Colder air will linger for the 1st half of the week, before a warm-up returns by late next week and into next weekend!