Squatter injured in morning fire at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man called a squatter by Indianapolis Fire Department was injured Friday morning in a fire at a vacant double residence in the Irvington area on the east side.

The man, who was believed to be from 35-40 years old, told firefighters he had fallen asleep inside the home when the fire broke out. “He awakened to the smell of smoke and evacuated on his own,” said a news release from the fire department.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with high levels of carbon monoxide in his system. The release did not give the man’s condition.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home blaze in the first block of south Butler Avenue about 9:15 a.m.

Battalion Chief Brendan Hartnett said in the release that damage was estimated at $80,000.