Squatter injured in morning fire at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man called a squatter by Indianapolis Fire Department was injured Friday morning in a fire at a vacant double residence in the Irvington area on the east side.

The man, who was believed to be from 35-40 years old, told firefighters he had fallen asleep inside the home when the fire broke out. “He awakened to the smell of smoke and evacuated on his own,” said a news release from the fire department.

The man was taken to¬†Eskenazi Hospital with high levels of carbon monoxide in his system. The release did not give the man’s condition.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home blaze in the first block of south Butler Avenue about 9:15 a.m.

Battalion Chief Brendan Hartnett said in the release that damage was estimated at $80,000.