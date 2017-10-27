Substitute teacher accused of sending nude pics to student

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute teacher in Scioto County has been arrested after deputies said he sent a juvenile female student naked pictures of himself.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, on October 23, a principal at a local school contacted deputies with concerns that a substitute teacher, Gregory Smith, 67, was have inappropriate interactions with a female juvenile student.

Deputies investigated, and after talking to the girl and her parents, detectives took over the girl’s cell phone and social media accounts.

Deputies say during the investigation, Smith sent naked pictures of himself to the girl’s phone and asked her to send him inappropriate photos.

On October 26, Smith asked for the girl to meet him at a public location so he could take her to his home and have sex with her, according to deputies.

Detectives stopped Smith later that day and arrested him without incident.

Smith has been charged one count of attempted sexual battery, one count of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. All charges are felonies of some degree. Smith is currently being held on a $17,500.

Deputies continue to investigate and say additional charges could be forthcoming. Anyone with information on this case can call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.