Two cases of bed bugs found at IPS elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IPS officials have confirmed two cases of bed bugs at Charles Warren Fairbanks elementary school on the east side. Parents there say the school never notified them and that they have been bagging students’ backpacks for days.

IPS said a note was sent home with students explaining that bed bugs had been located in two cases in the school.

But parents say they never got a letter from their child or any other communication, like an email, from the district. Parents are now worried the problem will spread to their homes.

Parents first notified 24-Hour News 8 this morning, saying teachers at the school were putting their children’s backpacks and coats in plastic bags to stop the spread of bed bugs.

One mom said she kept her son home from school Thursday and Friday, and will keep him home until the school district handles the problem. Another mother said she heard about the bugs first from the local Boys and Girls Club.

IPS released this statement Friday afternoon:

Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of two occurrences of bed bugs found at Charles W. Fairbanks School 105. The school has thoroughly cleaned the involved classrooms following the Marion County Health Department guidelines and protocols and families have been notified. No additional bugs have been identified since that cleaning. Parents were notified. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

There’s no word yet from the school on how serious the two bed bug cases are.