Two nights of Breeders Crown harness racing to air on WISH-TV

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Breeders Crown has brought its harness racing event to Indiana for the first time.

Two nights of racing will air on WISH-TV. Horse racing enthusiasts can tune in at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 8 to see the races.

WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun will host the event, alongside Emily Gaskin and Peter Lurie, live from Hoosier Park in Anderson.

Laura Steele will provide reporting on Friday night and WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford will report on Saturday night.

More info on specific races can be found here.

You can stream the races here at 9 p.m.