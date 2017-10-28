Cold now, with warm and wet weather set to return by mid-week

Temperatures will drop quickly tonight with partially clearing skies. We’ll sink into the upper 20s and low 30s between 1-8 a.m., prompting a Freeze WARNING to be issued. Bring pets and plants indoors and bundle up if you’re going to be out and about.

After the freezing cold start, highs will only rise into the mid 40s tomorrow with lingering clouds. That’s roughly 10-15° below where we should be this time of year.

We’ll see an isolated rain chance by Monday, but most of us will remain cloudy and cool. Better weather will slide in again just in time for trunk-or-trick-or-treating Tuesday evening with temps in the low to mid 40s.

Our next storm system will slide in by mid-week, upping the rain chances by Wednesday and raising the temperatures into the 60s again through the second half of the week.

While we will warm up, a chance for a few showers will stay in the forecast for each day through the end of the work week…

…and into next weekend. We’ll see scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, right around where we should be at this time of the year.