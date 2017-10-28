Father of murdered man asks community to ‘step forward’ with information

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families of murder victims came together to remember their lost loved ones.

They held a vigil at 30th Street and Capitol Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Families standing against violence honored Gregory Wilson Jr. and other murder victims.

Wilson was shot outside a home in that area in 2015.

His family hopes to encourage community members to speak up when crimes happen, to help solve murders and other shootings.

“It’s time for us to stop this violence. It’s time for us to work together with IMPD and other police agencies to bring these people to justice. A lot of the families out here are looking for closure, and we can’t get that closure if we don’t have people that step forward with the information they have. This city right now is under siege. This is a crisis,” said Wilson’s father, Gregory Wilson, Sr.

Wilson’s case remains unsolved.