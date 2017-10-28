Fishers man killed, boy lifelined after off-road crash

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in Nashville, Indiana, killed a Fishers man and sent a boy to the hospital Saturday morning.

Joseph Fenton, 38, was driving an ORV with a child as his passenger around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road, outside Yellowwood State Forest, when the vehicle veered off the gravel road and flipped several times, throwing Fenton and the child from the ORV, Indiana Conservation Officers reported Saturday afternoon.

Officers say a family member found the man and child. Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child was lifelined to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children with a cut to his head.

Neither Fenton nor the child was wearing safety equipment, according to conservation officers, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to always wear a helmet and other necessary safety equipment when operating any off road vehicle.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department all responded to this incident.