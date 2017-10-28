Freeze warning Saturday night

Our first big blast of chilly air has moved into the area, and much of central Indiana will see the first freeze of the season this weekend.

Today:

Storm system that brought rain to the area Friday, pulls away this morning. Radar was showing some flurries/light snow along the Indiana/Ohio border early this morning. That will continue to pull away through the morning hours. We’re left with mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of the day, with well below average temperatures. Highs top out in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon.

Tonight:

FREEZE WARNING for much of central Indiana will go into effect overnight. Under mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures should fall to the lower 30s across much of the area.

Tomorrow:

Cold start to the morning will give way to a mostly sunny and chilly afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 40s.

Monday:

Dry start to the work week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs hit the middle to upper 40s.

8 Day Forecast:

Quiet weather until the middle of the week. Watch for a storm system to squeeze out a few snowflakes very early Wednesday morning, before changing to all rain by late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures jump back to the 50s by Wednesday, and around 60° by Thursday.