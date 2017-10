LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Amy Beverland Elementary in Lawrence raised money to support our troops.

Mrs. Powell’s first grade class collected funds this year. The student then purchased socks, reading material and games for the troops.

The items will be placed inside care packages and sent off later this year. The packages will go to those serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne, including Mrs. Powell’s son Phillip.