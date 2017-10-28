Pittsboro police ID victims in murder-suicide

PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Pittsboro police are investigating what they said appears to be a murder-suicide.

On Sunday, Pittsboro police identified the victims as 59-year-old Craig Chesser and 39-year-old Chasity Chesser, who were married.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Penny Lane on a report of a violent domestic disturbance, the Pittsboro Police Department confirmed.

Officers arrived to find the man and women dead, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. On Sunday, police said it appeared that both died from gunshots wounds to the head, Craig’s self-inflicted.

Four children, ages 9, 11, 13 and 17, were inside the home at the time of the incident. None of them were injured, King confirmed Saturday night. The Indiana Division of Child Services responded and later placed the children with family members.

The Pittsboro Police Department reported that they had no prior runs to the Chesser residence