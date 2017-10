PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Pittsboro police are investigating what they said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Penny Lane, Major Scott King with the Pittsboro Police Department said Saturday night.

Officers arrived to find two people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to King.

No additional details were immediately available.

The victims have not yet been identified.