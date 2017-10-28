Possible live grenade, several badges stolen from retired officer’s home; surveillance released of suspects

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for suspects after items were stolen from the home of a former police officer in Lawrence.

Officials said the burglary happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at a home in the area of 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

The suspects broke into the residence when the retired officer was not home, and are believed to have taken shotguns, at least three police badges and a potentially-live grenade.

The police badges stolen are out of Marion County, Southport and Whitestown.

Surveillance of the burglary was later released to the public.

Police are searching for two young men in their late teens or early 20s in connection to the crime.

If you have any information about the burglary and where the missing items ma be, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.