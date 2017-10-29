Boomer TV: The Dave Barras files

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week was a bit of a shake up as Patty took some time to celebrate some great years with WISH-TV news anchor Dave Barras, who will be retiring on December 1. Barras made the decision with his wife after she retired from her career earlier in the year.

Patty brought along some vintage clips of Dave in his natural environment of making others laugh.

Dave will surely be us and viewers across central Indiana. In the words of Dave, “It’s been phenomenal.”

