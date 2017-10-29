Chilly temps continue

Unseasonably chilly temperatures continue as we open up the work week.

Today:

Another cloud filled morning across central Indiana, with well below average temperatures continuing for another day. We should see a few breaks in the clouds very late this afternoon, but don’t expect a ton of sunshine across the area for much of the day. Highs top out in the lower to middle 40s.

Tonight:

Skies will gradually clear out. With a calm wind, temperatures should dip to the middle 30s – plenty cold enough for some areas of frost for the Monday morning commute.

Monday:

Relatively quiet to start off the work week. A chilly commute into work, but should have a least a little bit of sunshine. Upper level wave moving through Monday afternoon should sweep through dry, but will likely increase our cloud cover briefly for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Tuesday:

We’ll finally see a ton of sunshine, after several days of grey. Temperatures will still remain on the chilly side, topping out in the upper 40s to around 50.

Trick Or Treat:

Should be a dry evening – but temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side. Temperatures between 5pm-9pm will start in the middle 40s, and finish in the lower 40s across much of the area.

8 Day Forecast:

Busy forecast as the pattern ramps up for the middle and end of the work week. Warm front slide through the area starting early Wednesday morning. Should be cold enough to support a few snow showers before daybreak on Wednesday, but quickly warning temperature will change that over to on and off rain through the day. Temperatures top out around 50° on Wednesday, and surge to the middle 60s with a few thunderstorm chances on Thursday. We’ll see a few isolated to scattered rain chances roll through the area on Friday and Saturday, with highs hovering around 60° – which is average for this time of year.