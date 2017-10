INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is in their full Halloween swing and we’ve brought along some guests on Daybreak as Tuesday comes upon us.

North Central High School will be bringing back the iconic “Addams Family” to its stage in November.

Theatre Director Nathan Shewell brought along students Jacob Gage and Chase Infiniti who will be in the play for a special preview.

The play is all set to run from November 9 through November 11 in the school’s auditorium.

