Man shot, killed on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man was found shot outside a home on the city’s southeast side Sunday morning.

It happened in the 8000 block of Wildwood Farms around 12:30 a.m.

Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found a man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s shot.

Medics transported him to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police also said that they are talking to one person who they say may have been involved as well as three witnesses.

Victim information has yet to be released.