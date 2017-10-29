Woman in serious condition after car hits fence

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Boone County sheriff’s deputies responded to a car accident in Lebanon where the driver was trapped inside of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Stacie M. Hoppe, was unconscious when deputies arrived on scene. In the car with her was a young female passenger, later identified as Ezri A. Hoppe. The girl was conscious and moving when police found her.

The car was going east on County Road 100 South when it left the road and collided with a fence post. Authorities are still investigating and say they are unsure why the vehicle left the road.

It’s not yet clear whether alcohol was involved, but toxicology results are pending.

Responders extracted the driver from the vehicle, and she was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in serious but stable condition. The girl was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital to be checked for injuries.