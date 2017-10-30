Carmel police seek 2 using stolen credit card

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help to locate two people they say used a stolen credit card at a number of stores.

APP USERS: Click here for more pictures of the suspects.

Police say the two suspects used a stolen credit card at a number of Meijer stores in Indianapolis, as well as at a Walmart in Fishers.

Carmel police provided three photos of the suspects and encourage anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.