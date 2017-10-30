Cool start with warmer temperatures and rain on the way

A cold start this morning with starting off temperatures in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle possible during late morning into early afternoon with minimal accumulation. Highs today will be on the cooler side hitting the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We have a Freeze Warning late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Lows will fall to near freezing with some spots colder than that.Wind chills will fall into the mid 20s. Sunny skies throughout the morning and into the afternoon.but chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Trick-or-treat forecast looks chilly with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

Gradually becoming warmer but with the warmer temperatures comes increasing rain chances. A light mix possible early Wednesday then transitions to all rain by the afternoon. An unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower 60s and a chance for showers Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week we have the potential to accumulate 1.00″ pf rain.

Unsettled and soggy this weekend with highs remaining in the lower 60s. We fall back Saturday night into Sunday! .