Drug bust confiscates 200 grams of heroin, over 50K in cash on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after a drug bust seized drugs and cash on the city’s near north side.
It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of White Avenue when officials conducted a home visit for Jamal Smith, who was on parole for dealing cocaine.
After evidence of drugs were found at the home, a search warrant was later granted to conduct an investigation.
The search of the home found:
- $50,460 in cash
- 202 grams of heroin
- Digital scale suspected to be used for drugs
- 14 grams of marijuana
- Suspected liquid controlled substance
Smith was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.