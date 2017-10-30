Drug bust confiscates 200 grams of heroin, over 50K in cash on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after a drug bust seized drugs and cash on the city’s near north side.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of White Avenue when officials conducted a home visit for Jamal Smith, who was on parole for dealing cocaine.

After evidence of drugs were found at the home, a search warrant was later granted to conduct an investigation.

The search of the home found:

$50,460 in cash

202 grams of heroin

Digital scale suspected to be used for drugs

14 grams of marijuana

Suspected liquid controlled substance

Smith was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.