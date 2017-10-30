Freeze likely tonight, dry Halloween?

The pesky light rain for today has moved out, and colder air will move in.

THIS EVENING: The evening will feature colder air, and gusty wind, so bundle up if you are heading out.

FREEZE LIKELY OVERNIGHT: Wind will settled down a bit, and skies will stay partially clear. Temps will drop below freezing across all of central Indiana, so a Freeze Warning in in effect overnight.

CHILLY HALLOWEEN: The good news is that we expect sunshine and dry weather for Halloween. The bad news is that it will stay cool. Clouds will move in by evening, so that should somewhat limit the drop, but it will be a cold trick-or-treat, with temps falling into the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST…MANY RAIN CHANCES: The 8-Day forecast can be summed up in 2 words. Mild and windy. Temps will climb into the 50s and 60s. Starting Wednesday through next Monday, there will be daily rain chances. Wednesday morning could see a brief wintry mix before changing to scattered showers.