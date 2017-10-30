Man who took, threw home run ball back on field: “[Expletive] the Dodgers”

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — An Astros fan wasn’t holding back when asked why he threw the homerun ball that his sister-in-law caught during Game 5 of the World Series.

A viral video shows an Astros fan angrily grabbing the baseball out of the hands of a woman, who had just caught Yasiel Puig’s ninth-inning homerun, and throwing it back onto the field despite protests from another man sitting next to him.

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

Sarah Head, the woman who caught the ball, told Yahoo Sports that there’s more to the story, however.

She told them she wasn’t angry the man threw the ball back onto the field. She was mad because SHE wanted to throw it back.

And who was the man who threw the ball back? It was actually her brother-in-law, Kirk Head.

Kirk Head knows he’s become a villain on the internet, but he defended himself to Yahoo Sports by simply stating, “[Expletive] the Dodgers.”

The Astros won the game 13-12 in extra innings. They are only one game from winning the World Series.