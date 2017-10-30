Peyton Manning’s sexual assault case deposition surfaces on ‘Inside Edition’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Video has surfaced from a deposition Peyton Manning gave more than a decade ago after being accused of assault by a former athletic trainer.

The video was obtained by “Inside Edition,” which airs nightly on WISH-TV. It was recorded in 2003 after Dr. Jamie Naughright sued Manning for defamation. The lawsuit stemmed from a chapter in Manning’s 2001 autobiography.

Video of the deposition had never been seen before. In it, Manning said, “I briefly pulled down my pants to so-called ‘moon’ him. One second, 1 1/2 seconds. Pulled my pants back up and continued with Jamie examining my foot.”

A financial settlement was reached in the suit.

Naughright originally claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Manning back in 1996.

Naughright was the director of health and wellness at the University of Tennessee and was examining Manning’s injured foot in the athletic department’s training room. Manning was 19 at the time.

Naughright said, “I felt something on my face and Peyton had pulled his shorts down and had sat his anus and his testicles on my face, so I pushed him up and out he turned around and pulled his shorts back up.”

Manning has denied the allegations. He played quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2011.

In a statement, Manning’s attorney told Inside Edition:

“Peyton Manning has been absolutely clear: Jamie Naughright’s accusations are false. When her claims were first investigated 21 years ago, she told a very different story. Her current account was invented several years later in connection with her first of several groundless litigations against Peyton. Most recently, she left Peyton’s mother a vulgar and extremely disturbing voicemail. Ms. Naughright should stop this abusive behavior.”