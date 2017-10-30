Police seek suspect in car break-ins in 2 counties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — Sheriff’s investigators in counties southwest of Indianapolis are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins.

Multiple vehicles were broken into early Sunday morning, according to sheriff’s investigators in Vigo and Sullivan counties.

Police say in one break-in, a Glock .40 caliber Model 22 handgun was taken from a vehicle’s locked console.

Police said the suspect also tried to use a stolen credit card at the Marathon gas station at South Third and Poplar streets in Terre Haute.

Authorities released several surveillance photos from the gas station. They show the suspect entering the convenience store.

The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the suspect tried to purchase gasoline, cigarettes and a candy bar, but did not know the card owner’s ZIP code, so the credit card was declined.

Police say the suspect did buy Marlboro Special Blend and Camel Crush Menthol cigarettes.

Anyone with information about the break-ins, should contact investigators at 812-462-3226, ext. 7322, or 812-268-3408.