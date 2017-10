CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is wanted after officials said she cashed a stolen and forged personal check at a bank.

Officials believe the woman cashed the check using a stolen Indiana driver’s license from a vehicle in Fishers.

The bank the woman cashed the check at was located in Carmel.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.