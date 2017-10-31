19-year-old arrested, suspected of murder of man found dead in home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for his involvement in the death of a 40-year-old found dead in his east side home last month, police announced Tuesday night.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case against Christopher Reed and make a charging decision.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of North Grant Avenue around 5 p.m. Sept. 20 for a possible person dead inside a house. Once on scene, officers discovered Keith Williams who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later learned Williams died on Sept. 19.

No booking photo is currently available for Christopher Reed. No court dates have been set, according to online records.