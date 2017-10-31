Car batteries stolen off used car lot, suspect caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Owners at a local used car lot are hoping surveillance video will help police find the person responsible for stealing car batteries off their lot. It happened late Monday night at JL Auto Sales on Oliver Avenue and South White River Parkway.

Surveillance video shows a man come on to the used car lot, open the hoods to several cars and pull the batteries out.

The suspect description is vague. A police report only lists the suspect as a white man with a beard, but the owners at JL Auto Sales hope someone knows who the man is.

They told 24-Hour News 8 crime like this doesn’t just impact their business, but the whole community. They hope police make an arrest soon.

“It is not just important for them to catch them, but it’s important for the police to let the valley, let this community know that they are watching and they are paying attention and they are trying to catch the thieves and the people destroying other people’s properties,” said Jayne Boudia-Shoulders with JL Auto Sales.

Boudia-Shoulders said they had a similar incident happen about a week ago. In that case, she said about 10 batteries were stolen.

In addition to the cameras, the company plans to hire security to work their lot overnight.

If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.