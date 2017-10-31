Cold Halloween Forecast

A cold start this morning withe temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will be around throughout the morning and this afternoon. Lots of sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the mid to lower 40s and wind chills in the upper 30s. Trick-or-treat forecast looking chilly with thickening clouds and temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s.



Mild air works its way back in for the remainder of the week with highs slowly climbing into the lower 50s tomorrow. We start off the morning with the potential of a wintry mix. Scattered showers then move in during the afternoon. Showers stick around for Thursday with highs even warmer topping out in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday looks like a brief dry period with highs in the 60s with showers returning by the weekend. The warm air sticks around with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with scattered showers both days. When it’s all send and done locations could pick up about an inch of rain. After the unsettled weather comes cooler air for next week.