Cold trick-or-treat, wintry mix possible Wednesday morning

Bundle up for trick-or-treat this evening!

THIS EVENING: It will be chilly, but dry for trick-or-treat. Temps will drop into the upper 30s, and the breeze will make it feel like mid 30s.

WINTRY MIX DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT? Moisture from the west will race in overnight across central Indiana. With cold air in place near the ground, there could be a mix of rain and snow showers, mainly along and south of I-70.

WARMER WEDNESDAY, RAIN CHANCES LATE: After the burst of wintry mix in the morning, there will be a lull before the next chance of precipitation arrives later in the day into the evening. Temps will climb into the mid 40s during the afternoon, but continue to climb in the evening, reaching near 50 by midnight.

8-DAY FORECAST…VERY ACTIVE, BUT MAINLY MILD PATTERN: Rain chances linger Thursday, but warmer air will surge in and push highs into the mid 60s. Friday will have morning rain chances but for now looks dry for Friday night. Saturday could have scattered showers, but they could miss the Monumental Marathon. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Sunday could see scattered thunderstorms, and temps soaring into the middle 60s. Monday, a strong cold front will pass through which will mean a high chance of thunderstorms. That will lead to cooler air by the middle of next week.