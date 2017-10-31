Florida middle school employee accused of offering child money for sex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee at a middle school in Tampa is facing charges after police say he had sex with a young girl multiple times.

Police say Edward Lee Ruffin III engaged in sexual activity with the victim from the time she was 11 years old up until she was 14 years old.

The victim is now 14 and told a relative about the encounters on Sunday. That family member then notified law enforcement.

According to the arrest report from Tampa police, the victim says Ruffin offered her money or items in exchange for sexual activity.

Ruffin confessed to officers that he had sex with the girl several times over the past few years and said the activity was consensual.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed Ruffin has been an employee at the district since 2011. He was a student nutrition assistant at Adams Middle School.

The school district says it will now move towards termination for Ruffin.