Former Colfax deputy town marshal sentenced to 50 years for murder

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — On Tuesday morning, 57-year-old Keith Smith was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder.

In September, the former Colfax deputy town marshal was found guilty of shooting and killing his wife, Lisa Smith in March of 2016.

According to court documents, the couple had been married since 2011 and spent most of Lisa’s final day apart.

When she returned home, Keith Smith said an argument ensued in the bedroom.

He said he could not recall the topic, but referenced a suicide pact that his wife had suggested.

Smith said he didn’t believe his wife and got his gun, the same gun he carried as a Colfax deputy town marshal.

He said “he pulled the gun from the holster and demonstrated how,” but that’s when Smith said the gun went off and he realized he didn’t shoot himself.

Court documents state after Smith fired the gun, he did not check on his wife. Instead, it states he sat on the edge of the bed and smoked a cigarette.

It was after that he checked on Lisa, and she was dead.

However, information revealed at Smith’s September trial suggested that there might be more to the story when a witness told the jury he had a romantic relationship with Keith and Lisa Smith.

He said Lisa got attached and Keith got jealous.

During the trial, it was revealed that Smith let his wife bleed out before calling 911. Instead, he called the man the couple had been romantically involved with.

But Smith denies that claim and yelled that during his sentencing on Tuesday.

Unlike the 911 phone call the jury heard during the trial, Keith Smith was extremely emotional and claimed he was sorry for what happened to his wife.

He cried and begged for Lisa’s family to forgive him and believe that he didn’t mean to kill her.

Lisa’s daughter told Smith he destroyed their family.

She cried and said he ripped out her heart when Lisa took her last breath. She added that she forgives him, but will never forget how much pain he caused the family.

Smith has been sentenced to 50 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections. The earliest he could be released would be in 37 ½ years.

Smith indicated that he would appeal the sentence, which he must do within the next 30 days.