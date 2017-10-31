Glenn Close donates costume collection to Indiana U

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University says actress Glenn Close has donated her collection of costumes from projects including “The Big Chill” and “101 Dalmatians” to its School of Art, Architecture + Design.

The collection, from 47 projects, spans Close’s career through film, television and theater.

The collection will be maintained within the school’s Sage Fashion Collection and used by students and faculty in a variety of studies, including theater, merchandising and design.

Close says she treasures “each costume because it was conceived and built by some of the very best in the business” and each piece has added to her understanding of the characters she has portrayed.

Close began working with IU in 2013 in support of Bring Change 2 Mind, a national nonprofit Close founded to remove the stigma from mental illness.