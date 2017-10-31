‘I had a Glock 27’: Man sentenced to 10 years on firearms charge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a firearms charge after a jury convicted him earlier this month, Marion County prosecutors said.

On Feb. 6, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on a suspect at a home in the 500 block of North Gray Street, prosecutors said in a news release. During the search of the home, deputies discovered Means and four other people inside the home. Additional investigation found suspected drugs, digital scales and multiple handguns located inside a cold air return vent inside the home.

“After an initial hearing in this case, a Sheriff’s deputy overheard Means yell to another inmate ‘I had a Glock 27, but they couldn’t charge me with it,'” the release said. “A Glock 27 is a make and model of a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. A Glock 27 was one of the handguns located in the house in the cold air return.”

He was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.

Means faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and operating a motor vehicle without every receiving a license in an unrelated case filed in July. A final pretrial conference in that second case is currently set for 9 a.m. Jan. 10 in Marion Criminal Court 5.