IMPD makes several arrests in multiple homicides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a tweet this afternoon.

The tweet informed the department’s followers that detectives arrested eight people involved with seven different murders.

Since 10/13 @IMPDnews Homicide Branch detectives have made arrests in 7 murder cases, charging 8 different people with murder. More soon. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 31, 2017

The news comes at a critical time. Just a couple a weeks ago IMPD’s clearance rate hovered around 36 percent.

At one time, IMPD had one of the highest clearance rate for homicides in the country.

Officer Jim Gillespie gave insight on why IMPD released the recent news about the arrests in homicide.

“We want to be encouraging to folks in the city, that the detectives are working hard and clearing cases,” said Gillespie.

Clearance rates can go up or down depending on two factors. If IMPD receives a new homicide that goes unsolved, that will hurt the clearance rate.

The rate can increase every time the department makes an arrest in a murder case.

IMPD encourages any one with information about a murder investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS, or 317.262.8477.