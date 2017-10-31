IMPD: Search warrant results in 7 drug arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recently executed a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the arrest of seven individuals.
According to IMPD, the warrant was carried out at a residence in the 2900 block of North Gale Street just before noon on Monday, Oct. 30.
Police say the search warrant and arrests came as the result of an investigation aided by direct intelligence of ongoing firearms violence in the area of the 30th Street North District and East District corridor. The investigation was focused on violence and narcotics with an emphasis on reducing, combating non-fatal shootings and homicides in the area.
During the search, officers discovered and confiscated the following items:
- 6.5-grams cocaine (approximately)
- 5.0-grams heroin (approximately)
- 3.0-ounces marijuana (approximately)
- 4 handguns and a starter pistol resembling a handgun
- 40 caliber Glock semi-auto handgun
- 9mm Glock semi-auto handgun
- 40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-auto handgun
- 9mm SCCY semi-auto handgun
- 2 hi-capacity magazines
- $5,642.00 cash
Additionally, the following seven people were arrested:
- 44-year-old Anthony Jones
- 26-year-old Kenny Enoch
- 21-year-old Devonte Dycus
- 45-year-old John Jackson
- 36-year-old Lamont Allen
- 39-year-old Melissa Easley
- 49-year-old Wendell Dycus
Those arrested face a number of preliminary charges including: dealing,possession of cocaine and heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, visiting a common nuisance, dealing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.