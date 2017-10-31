IMPD seeks help in finding man in connection to July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe could be connected to the shooting death of Erodney Davis.

The shooting happened on July 30 just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Shelburne Drive.

The vehicle of Davis was later found after it had been set on fire in the parking lot of another apartment complex.

New surveillance was released Tuesday which shows both the victim and the person of interest in question at an IHOP in the 6900 block of West 38th Street. The person of interest is seen with a gray hat, gray shirt and thick gold chain.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.