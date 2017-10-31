Man dressed as a clown accused of sleeping in strangers bedroom with cocaine

MARLBORO, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – A Marlboro, Vermont teenager called police after finding a stranger dressed as a clown sleeping in an upstairs bedroom in his home.

According to a release, Vermont State Police responded to a house on Higley Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police found Sean Barber, 43, of Wilmington, Vt. intoxicated and sleeping in the home. Barber also had cocaine on him.

Barber was arrested and held at Southern State Correctional Facility. He will be in Vermont Superior Court in Windham County on December 5 to answer to the charges of unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine.