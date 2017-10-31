No tricks: Here’s a list of free & discounted treats to help you celebrate Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WFLA) – There are no tricks here, only treats! Halloween specials are piling up in the central Ohio area, and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on October 31.
- You can get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.
- There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.
- IHOP will have free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.
- Bob Evans will give you $5 off your $20 purchase if you bring in this coupon.
- Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.
- Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.
- Pizza Hut wants you to order online and get 25% off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25.
- 7-Eleven released their new Ghost White Gummi Slurpee and Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Life for Halloween treats.
- Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you show up in costume at participating locations.