Officials seek help in identifying robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men wanted in the robbery of a gas station.

The incident happened on July 7 just after 3 a.m. when two men approached a man and asked him for a ride outside of a Marathon gas station located in the 1000 block North Rural Street.

Inside the vehicle, one of the men pulled a gun on the victim and robbed him of his wallet.

The suspects then got out of the vehicle and fled.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.