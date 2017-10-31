Police: Connecticut man arrested after threat to poison trick-or-treaters

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven man is facing charges after police say he threatened to poison Halloween candy.

On Tuesday afternoon, North haven Police stated that 57-year-old Ronald Przybylo posted comments on his Facebook account implying that he planned on giving candy filled with rat poison to trick-or-treaters.

Officials say Przybylo referenced mass killings from around the United States and dubbed himself the “Halloween Lunatic.”

Officers say they found the home’s floors to be covered with animal urine and feces. Three dogs, three cats and a bird were removed from the home with the assistance of North Haven Animal Control and the Quinnipiac Valley Health Department.

Przybylo was arrested and charged with seven counts of Animal Cruelty and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Maryellen Przybylo was charged with Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty and released on a $2,500. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.