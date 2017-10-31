IMPD seeking suspect in recent homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have identified a suspect in an October fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

According to IMPD, an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Demond Bender in the Oct. 12 shooting death of 36-year-old Philly Alexander.

Officers were in the area of 10th and Rural Street when they heard gunshots. A search of the area resulted in the discovery of a male victim, later identified as Alexander, on the ground suffering from apparent wounds.

Alexander was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on Bender’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.