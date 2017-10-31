Throw an ax at a zombie for charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown business Bad Axe Throwing is celebrating Halloween by “throwing” a unique kind of party Tuesday night: A zombie attack ax night called Zombie Axe-travaganza.
Organizers say guests pay $20 at the door to throw axes at custom zombie targets and can also join in on zombie games, a raffle and a costume contest. Bad Axe representatives said ax-throwing coaches will be on-hand to teach guests proper technique.
They’re not collecting candy either. The company, along with Bearded Villains, are raising money for UNICEF.
“Money raised at the event will be used to help Puerto Rico in its time of crisis following the wake of hurricane Maria. We’ll be donating to UNICEF, which will be helping Puerto Rico with essential supplies,” Bad Axe representatives said in a statement. “The supplies will help children and their families keep clean and healthy, protecting them from diseases that can occur after the loss of equipment and infrastructure and the disruption of a safe water supply.”
Bearded Villains representative Josh Tolen said he’s happy to join forces with Bad Axe to create a fun, family-friendly community Halloween event.
The Zombie Axe-travaganza runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Bad Axe Throwing is at 235 S. Meridian St., Unit 211.
Watch the video to see some ax throwing!