INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a 73-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s near southwest side Wednesday night.

According to IMPD, it happened near the intersection of Morris Street and Tremont Street. Authorities said victim was in a motorized chair and travelling westbound on Morris Street when he was struck.

#IMPDNOW: Investigators called to fatal Hit&Run @Morris near Tremont. Male victim (73) in motorized chair struck/killed while W/B on Morris — IMPD (@IMPDnews) November 2, 2017

Morris Street is closed from the 2400 to 2800 blocks.