Arrest made in fatal Frankfort crash

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — An arrest has been made by Frankfort Police after a fatal crash investigation.

On Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a serious crash between two vehicles on Morrison Street between Main and Columbia streets.

Police say witnesses saw a car heading east on Morrison Street exceeding the speed limit.

The car hit a tree, a wall, and another car that was heading west on Morrison Street before it flipped over and came to a rest in the street.

The crash resulted in the death of 69-year-old Kathy Camp of Frankfort.

20-year-old Makayla Wood of Frankfort was arrested on a warrant issued by Clinton Superior Court.

The following criminal charges have been filed against Wood: reckless homicide, causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, auto theft, battery by bodily waste, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

At the time of her warrant arrest, narcotics detectives requested additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.