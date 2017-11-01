Cadillac Ranch/Bartinis in Union Station closes

Related Coverage Historic downtown bar Elbow Room to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadillac Ranch/Bartinis in downtown Indianapolis has closed, according to a news release from its operator.

The restaurant, 39 W. Jackson Place, in Union Station, had a wide menu including drinks, appetizers, flatbread pizzas, steaks, burgers, pasta, seafood and salads.

The restaurant’s operator, Minnesota-based Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd., announced the closing Tuesday. CEO Dick Lynch said in the release, “Given the lease structure of each location along with their individual business performance, we weighed numerous options for keeping these locations operational before arriving at this decision. Ultimately, we feel these closures represent the most prudent fiscal option for our company and are in line with our vision for the future of the company.”

Yelp! reviewers noted the restaurant’s mechanical bull and its popularity for birthday and bachelorette parties.