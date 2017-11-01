Greenwood man faces domestic battery, criminal confinement charges

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood man was arrested Tuesday after refusing to let his fiancée leave their home after an argument.

Police responded to the 800 block of Cherry Tree Lane on a report of someone being held in the home’s garage against her will.

When officers entered the home, they found 26-year-old Kaley Stahl, who had locked herself in her car, and 35-year-old Joshua Fountain. Stahl was told police the two had been living together for around 2 1/2 years and were engaged but had been arguing lately, including on Tuesday.

Police say Fountain had rented a hotel room Tuesday using money from their joint bank account. Stahl agreed to pick Fountain up from the hotel to try to work things out.

After picking him up, Stahl said Fountain refused to let her get out of the car. When talking to police, Fountain said Stahl opened the passenger door while he was driving and did not want her to jump out, so he grabbed her by the sweatshirt.

When they returned home, Stahl said she went to get car keys in their bedroom so she could leave. Stahl said Fountain then told her “you’re not going anywhere,” took her cellphone and pulled her off the bed and onto the floor. Fountain told police he “pushed her down real hard” and then got on top of her to control her because she was fighting him.

Eventually, Stahl got up and ran out of the house to call police at a neighbor’s. Police said Fountain stopped Stahl outside, and she came back to her home. She grabbed her keys, went into the garage and got in the vehicle. Fountain would not let her out of the garage, but Stahl was able to call 911.

Fountain told police he didn’t want Stahl to leave and “pin everything on me” and wanted to work things out with her. Police said Fountain agreed that he probably shouldn’t have prevented her from leaving.

After talking to Fountain, police arrested him on charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.

Stahl was diagnosed with a separation in her shoulder at a Franciscan Health hospital, police said.